It is with great sadness that the families of Sunie Cabanne Birdsall Creegan announce her passing on Friday, December 14, 2018 at the age of eighty-eight. Sunie, dear lady will be lovingly remembered by her spouse of thirty nine years, Patrick J. Creegan and their extended family. Her children will miss her beyond words: Patrick O’Neill (Lori), Maura O’Neill (Vaho), Megan O’Neill (Cary), Michaela Eikenbary (Doug), her stepchildren: Daniel Creegan (Debbie), Katie Creegan, Clare Creegan (Jaime), Maurice Creegan (Jadi), Renee Miller (Jack) and her brother, Thomas Birdsall. Sunie (Nana) will be sorely missed by her fifteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Sunie is preceded in death by her daughter, Sunie O’Neill, adopted daughter, Sandra Fuentes, stepson, Jerry Creegan, and sisters Jean Birdsall and Ginny Vosburgh.
Sunie was born in St Louis, Missouri on November 1, 1930 to Dr. Thomas Charles Birdsall and Mary Ambrose Smith. Sunie followed in the footsteps of her father in the field of medicine and graduated with a degree from Good Samaritan College of Nursing and Health Science. Sunie was a registered nurse for over forty years. She was a dedicated and compassionate nurse and spent the last 15 years of her career as Director of Nursing. Sunie moved to California with her first husband, Dr. Robert O’Neill and worked in San Francisco, Santa Cruz and finally settled down in Saratoga to raise her family. Later, Pat Creegan and Sunie moved to Napa, where they enjoyed the wine country, visits to the Monastery and cooking festive meals for her family. She will be remembered for her volunteer work, dedication to healing, commitment to helping people from all walks of life and her unwavering love of family.
A Rosary will be held on Friday, December 28th at 7:00 pm at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home in Napa. The funeral will be held on Saturday, December 29th at 11am in the Chapel at the Carmelite House of Prayer, located at 20 Mt. Carmel Drive, Oakville, CA 94562. The burial service will be on January 19, 2019 at 2pm at the Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga, CA.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the OLE Health Foundation Healthy Moms and Babies, 1100 Trancas Street, Suite 300, Napa, CA. 94558 or call 707-603-7100.