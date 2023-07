May 19, 1952—July 2, 2023

ST HELENA—Susan Barbara Kaye, 71, of St. Helena, sadly left us on July 2, 2023.

She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Wright; and three grandchildren, Jordan, Noelle, and Harper.

Susan spread joy and happiness and will be deeply missed.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11:00AM on Saturday July 15, 2023, at the United Methodist Church of St. Helena.