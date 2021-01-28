Susan Byers Plant

Sue and Graeme joined the Napa Valley Country Club soon after settling in Napa, where they made many friends and enjoyed playing golf and pleasant evenings at the pool. Sue won the Women’s Club Championship in the early 1960s.

They joined Silverado CC in 1966 where Sue was captain of the Women’s Golf Association in 1968 and 1991. She also enjoyed being Team Play Captain for many years winning the Club Championship in 1976, 1978, and 1983. Among other highlights were her 5 holes in one, 4 at Silverado and one at a course in Oregon.

Sue and Graeme were members of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Napa, from the early 1950s until her passing.

Sue was introduced to Community Projects by Mrs. Dwight Murray Sr. in 1952 and was an active member until 1958. She did volunteer work for the Cancer Society and the tutoring program through the Library. She was active in the Vichy School Mother’s Club from 1959-1969 and was President in 1966.

In 1969 the Queen of the Valley Hospital bought an EEG machine. Sue was hired as the technician and worked there on a part time basis for 20 years.