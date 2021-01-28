Susan Byers Plant

1924—2021
Susan Plant was born in Boston, MA on July 1, 1924, the daughter of Dr. Randolph K. and Margaret P. Byers. She lived in Milton, MA, attended Milton Academy and was a 1942 graduate of the Putney School in Putney, VT. Sue was fortunate enough to spend most summers at one of her family’s two houses in Little Compton, RI, “Onadune” and “Whitecap”.
After high school, a short stint at secretarial school led to a war job at the MIT Radiation Lab making movies of prototype Radar Sets.
When WWII ended, Sue started working at Children’s Hospital, Boston, doing EEGs. In 1948, she and a friend drove to Sun Valley, ID where they skied for a month. Sue then stayed on for another month skiing and waitressing. From there she went to Colorado, skiing at Aspen, and then on to a family friend’s cattle ranch in Wyoming. Sue left Wyoming by train to see friends in San Francisco. As she crossed the Sierra and entered the Central Valley, green and in blossom, she realized she had found her home. Shortly thereafter, she was offered a job doing EEGs at UCSF and moved permanently to San Francisco in 1948.
Sue met her husband, Graeme Plant through mutual friends. They were married in March, 1952 at a wedding that was described as the highlight of the Boston social scene. Through a chance meeting with Dr. Dwight Murry of Napa, CA, Graeme got a job with the Basalt Rock Company in Napa and they moved there in September of that year. When Kaiser Steel bought the Steel Products Division of Basalt, Graeme became a Kaiser employee.
Sue and Graeme joined the Napa Valley Country Club soon after settling in Napa, where they made many friends and enjoyed playing golf and pleasant evenings at the pool. Sue won the Women’s Club Championship in the early 1960s.
They joined Silverado CC in 1966 where Sue was captain of the Women’s Golf Association in 1968 and 1991. She also enjoyed being Team Play Captain for many years winning the Club Championship in 1976, 1978, and 1983. Among other highlights were her 5 holes in one, 4 at Silverado and one at a course in Oregon.
Sue and Graeme were members of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, Napa, from the early 1950s until her passing.
Sue was introduced to Community Projects by Mrs. Dwight Murray Sr. in 1952 and was an active member until 1958. She did volunteer work for the Cancer Society and the tutoring program through the Library. She was active in the Vichy School Mother’s Club from 1959-1969 and was President in 1966.
In 1969 the Queen of the Valley Hospital bought an EEG machine. Sue was hired as the technician and worked there on a part time basis for 20 years.
Sue loved to do yard work and was well known for her tomatoes. She was a Giants fan from the moment they moved to San Francisco. 2010, 2012, and 2014 were possibly the best years of her life. (Giants fans will understand.) She and Graeme had two sons, Malcolm (Ann) and Graeme III (Debra) a daughter, Sandford, and four grandchildren, Hayden, Elliot, Meredith, and Riley. She was predeceased by her husband, Graeme, her parents, and her sister, Franny Hatch. She is survived by her children and grandchildren as well as her brother, Randolph Byers of Little Compton, RI, and her sister, Margaret Wood of Cambridge, MA.
The family would like to thank all three of the Gordillos, Carmen, Rosa I. and Rosa M. for the remarkably warm and helpful care they provided in Mom’s later years, enabling her to spend them at home, which was her fervent hope. In addition, Hospice, specifically Maryrose Shammas, was very helpful in the final days.
Due to COVID protocols, there will be a small family gathering with a formal ceremony at some point in the future. In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Queen of the Valley Hospital, Napa, or St. Mary’s Episcopal Church would be appreciated.