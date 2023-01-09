Susan C. Willson-Cole

Our loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, who was a longtime resident of Yountville, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on the morning of December 10, 2022. She was 83 years old.

She was born on June 9, 1939 to Walter H. and Alice C. Willson, in Richmond, CA. She attended Woodrow Wilson Elementary school and Harry Ells Junior High before moving to Yountville in 1952 with her parents who opened Willson's Egg Ranch. After graduating from Napa High School in 1957, she married Ronald J. Cole, they moved back to Richmond for a short while before purchasing a home in Yountville in 1960 where she would live the rest of her life.

Susan spent 32 years working for the Town of Yountville before retiring in 2005. She had many interests, which included, going to the ocean, cooking, gardening, and crocheting. Holidays were her favorite time of year and she always made them extra special. Her greatest joy was her family and bringing them together to celebrate. When her grandchildren and great-grandchildren would call her “Granny Goose” it always brought a smile to her face.

She was predeceased by her mother, Alice C. Willson and father, Walter H. Willson, her sister, Barbara J. Schulke and her brother, Walter C. Willson.

She is survived by her loving family; children: Caren Cole, Steve (Kathy) Cole, Jeff (Cathy) Cole, and Leslie (Sam) Chait. Her grandchildren, Rennie (Sarah) Solis, Ryan (Rachael) Solis, Matt (Hailey) Cole, Amanda Cole, Kyle (Allison) Chait, Cole Chait, Brandon Cole, Taylor Solis, and Jesse Cole. Her great-grandchildren: Lucien Solis, Josephine Solis, Milo Solis, Matilda Solis, Barrett Cole, and Maeve Cole. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A private burial was held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Yountville Cemetery with all of her immediate family. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2023.

We would like to thank Collabria Care, Queen of the Valley Hospital, Roland with Treadway & Wigger and the Yountville Cemetery Assoc. Donations may be made to any of the above or to the American Lung Assoc.

A special thank you to Father Valentine for officiating the service.