1966—2019
Susan Diane Close (Russell) died unexpectedly at her Napa home on January 12, 2019 at the age of 52.
Susan is survived by her husband James B. Close. Susan is also survived by her sisters Dana Rhodes and Mindy Zaragoza and her cherished niece and nephews. Susan is preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Diane Young (Sperzel) and grandmother, Myra Feinman.
Susan was born on June 1, 1966 in Los Angeles, California to Sandra Diane Sperzel and David Allen Russell. She married Jim Close, her canoe trip partner and love of her life, in 2007. Their wedding took place in Mendocino County and when guests inquired about the wedding attire, our dear Susan giggled while replying, “I’m calling it ‘Garden Chic’!’. After settling in Napa, CA, Susan began working for Gamble Family Vineyards as the Director of Hospitality and Retail Operations. The couple welcomed an adorable pup named Colby into their home who set about teaching them how to be loving and attentive dog owners.
Susan was a beautiful and caring wife who enjoyed traveling, entertaining, caring passionately about politics and binge watching her favorite television shows. Her dedication to her family and friends was unwavering and she was often the first to offer help and support when needed. She was Aunt Susie to many and was generous and kind to all she held dear. She loved crossword puzzles, a good book and was an excellent contributor to trivia games with her deep knowledge of music and movies.
A funeral is scheduled for 11AM Thursday, January 24th at Tulocay Cemetery Funeral Home located at 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, CA 94558, with a reception to follow at the Close Family Home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Susan’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to one of the many charitable organizations she was passionate about: The ACLU, Planned Parenthood, National Resources Defense Council, The NAACP Legal Fund, National Organization for Women (NOW) and The Committee to Protect Journalist.