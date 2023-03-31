ANGWIN - On March 10, 2023, the Good Shepherd called home one of His little lambs.

Born on January 8, 1934, in Grants Pass, OR, Susan Hester (Culbertson) Pense, was the third of three children born to Samuel E. Culbertson and S. Hester Culbertson. Suzie was curious, creative, mischievous and always singing. In high school, she sang in the Central Point High School chorus, acted in the Senior Mystery Play, and served tables at the Pacific Greyhound Bus Station in Medford, Oregon. In her senior yearbook, the description of her read: "Suzi is our shortest senior girl and is always seen with a cheerful smile." Yes, she was truly all of five feet tall and was a bundle of energy. It was a challenge for friends and family to keep up with her.

Suzie attended San Jose Bible College, now William Jessup University, where she met and married L. Dean Pense in 1953. Together they raised three sons and enjoyed sixty-three years of Christian ministry, encompassing ten churches and five states. As a pastor's wife she sang solos, taught Sunday school, mentored young women, counseled at youth camps, and did whatever was necessary. She spoke of her Bible college mentor giving her the advice to "spend and be spent for and by the Gospel." She lived this out, rarely sleeping more than five hours per night.

Sue, as she was known throughout her adult life, enjoyed gardening, sewing, making crafts with her grandchildren, reading, attending museums, sitting with her husband at the ocean and always learning. She was famous for her thoughtful notes often left or sent at just the right moment. She would voraciously read newspapers and magazines, looking for the perfect article or piece of advice to pass on to a friend or family member.

As dementia slowly took away her ability to do the things she enjoyed, she never lost her wit or her curiosity. Her caregivers found her to be a delight, always eliciting a smile or laugh.

Susan is surpassed in death by her parents; her sister, Neolae Archer; her brother, Brant Culbertson; and her husband, L. Dean. She is survived by her sons: Kenneth Pense (Janine Dexter), Lonnie Pense (Deanna), Bart Pense (Noelle); her grandchildren: Nicole Dizes (James), Leigh Dexter (Lauren Shearer), Danielle Pense, Kevin Pense, Nathanael Pense, Madison Souza, and Peyton Souza; and her great-grandchildren: Hannah Dizes, Xavier Dexter, Zion Pense; and her nephew, Lennard Fierling.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Aegis, Napa; Paradise Valley Care Home, Atascadero; and Linda Falls Guest Home, Angwin.

In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions to Friends of the Napa City County Library Inc, 580 Coombs St, Napa, CA 94559.

A celebration of Susan's life is planned for Friday, April 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Tulocay Cemetery Chapel, 411 Coombsville Road, Napa, CA, 94559. Her inurnment will be private.