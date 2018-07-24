Susan Kathleen (Wolber) Martin

1955—2018
Susan Kathleen Martin went home to be with the Lord, on Sunday, July 22, 2018. She was surrounded by her beloved family at their home.
Susan was born on August 1, 1955, in Fairbanks, Alaska, before Alaska was officially a state. Her family later lived in Indonesia, Libya, Angola and Scotland. They moved back to the US to live in Monterey, CA where her Parents grew up. Her father was in the oil exploration business.
She attended Norte Dame High School in Belmont California as a boarding student and graduated in 1973. She then attended San Jose State University where she earned her degree in Ancient History in 1977, followed by a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management in 1979. Her later degree led to a successful career in the event planning business, including managing the events for NBC News for the Democratic Presidential Convention in San Francisco and the Republican Presidential Convention in Dallas in 1984.
In 1985, she married J. David Martin, the Founder, Chairman and CEO of The Martin Group. In 1986 she gave birth to Katherine (Kate) Louise Martin who is now married to Justin Hunting Osler and the mother of Peter Martin Osler (born in 2017) and Lauren Anna Osler, (born in 2018). In 1987, she gave birth to Megan Elizabeth Martin who passed away in 2015. And in 1991, she gave birth to Annabel Rose Martin who is engaged to Stephen Edward Siri.
Susan served with her husband as the International Chairman and CEO couple of the Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) from 2000 to 2008. During those years they helped grow the organization putting Susan’s international and event experience to good use. They traveled to over 70 counties around the world which led to the largest growth in the organizations’ 60+ year history.
Susan was a very active philanthropist who supported both domestic and international charitable causes for over the last 20 years. She was particularly interested in entrepreneurial relief organizations which actively provide hands on care and services often without access to governmental funds and grants. She was currently focusing her resources towards helping rehabilitate broken individuals who are struggling with the social stigmas of Human Trafficking and Drug Abuse.
Donations are being accepted to help further her efforts at The Martin Family Foundation at 100 Anderson Road, Napa, CA 94588.
Susan is survived by her mother, Madilyn Wolber of Salinas, CA, her brother, Retired US Air Force Fighter Pilot Michael Wolber of Jasper, GA and her sister, retired Banker, Brenda Wolber of Carmel Valley, CA. In addition to three nephews, their wives and their children; US Air Force Fighter Pilot Garth Wolber of Dallas, TX, Lawyer and Real Estate Investor Kurt Wolber of Dallas, TX and US Air Force Pilot Peter Wolber, of Germany.