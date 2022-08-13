Susan Mangiameli

Former Napa County resident Susan (Sue) Mangiameli, 75, passed away at home on August 1, 2022. Sue's career in mortgage banking was focused on financing affordable housing in California. In her 50's she earned a Bachelor degree in Social Welfare from UC Berkeley, an accomplishment that was the pride of her career. A proud San Francisco native, she returned to the city 12 years ago to enjoy early retirement and be a full-time grandma. Sue was devoted to family and friends and to her deep, abiding faith. She remained active in her church community throughout her life.

Sue loved sports of all kinds and traveled widely. She cherished time with family and friends, enjoying good food and a perfect martini. Through her charm, generosity and boundless kindness, Sue made friends wherever she went. She had a heart for others and always chose to see the good in people.

Sue is survived by her devoted husband, Joe Mangiameli, Sr.; along with her children: Jeanine Thorpe and her husband, David Schellhase, Bill Thorpe, his wife, Kim, and their daughter, Cassidy; Joseph Mangiameli, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer Knighton, and John Mangiameli, his wife, Deanna, and their three children: Dejanara, Matthew, and Dejohna. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her dearest friend, Sister Barbara Henry RSM.

Memorial services will be held at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 2390 Bush Street, San Francisco. A Vigil Service, with Rosary will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.; the Funeral Mass, will be held on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at St. Dominic's Columbarium. Those wishing to honor her life are invited to make a donation in her memory to The Hemophilia Foundation of Northern California or St. Dominic's Catholic Church Community Services.

The family is grateful to everyone at St. Mary's Oncology and Infusion Centers, Pathways Hospice and Sani and Tess of Fiji Shine Homecare for the compassionate care they provided.