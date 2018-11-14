Susan Marie Cardoza

1965-2018
Born Jan. 13, 1965 in Ilwaco, Washington to Roger and Carolyn Cardoza.
She moved back to the Napa Valley at the age of 18 months and was educated in the St. Helena Public Schools from kindergarten through graduation from St. Helena High School. Susan was active in sports and horseback riding.
An avid animal lover, she worked for Dr. Glenn Baker at the Upper Valley Animal Clinic for several years during and after High School. For several years, she was employed as a cabinet maker and wood carver in Sonoma County. Later, Susan trained as a dental lab-technician and worked in Santa Rosa.
Susan is survived by her parents. Brother Tim (Gaye) Cardoza of Napa, niece Tori Cardoza and nephew Ricky Cardoza also of Napa. Aunts Peggy (Art) Carr, Betty (Tom) O’Connor, and JoAnne Bertolucci. Also many cousins including John Nagel of Placerville.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Napa Valley Food Bank, ASPCA, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Private family services will be under the auspices of Morrison Funeral Chapel.