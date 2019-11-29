1937—2019
Susan Rodman Williamson(nee Lamberth) passed away at home on November 2nd in Walnut Creek, Ca. Born in Los Angeles, Susan was a strong and independent woman. She was the second child of James and Marjorie Lamberth, and moved with them, and her brother John, from San Gabriel to Orinda while she was still in elementary school A graduate of Acalanes High School, she attended UC Berkeley before getting married and moving to Napa in 1962 where she raised two children, Kristi and Jay. While in Napa she served as a board member for the Napa Swim Club, Napa/Solano Panhellenic and the Napa Symphony League. After her divorce she earned her real estate broker’s license which eventually led to a career in relocation management.
After many years she left real estate and found a second career as an Executive Assistant in the financial services industry. Upon her retirement from Hellman & Friedman in 2005, Susan became very involved in Rossmoor where she had moved in 1998. Her involvement included serving on the board for the Lamorinda Bears, the Niners, the Happy Hackers and the Golden State club. For ten years she ran the Acalanes Alumni club. She was especially proud of her three years as a member of the Golden Rain board of directors, one of which included her serving as the president the year the vote to build the Event Center was passed. Due to the time she spent at Cal and her later degree from St. Mary’s, she acquired a passion for their sports programs. Cal Football, St Mary’s basketball, and rugby being her favorites. She often attended their games in the company of one of her 5 grandsons. Susan loved to travel and she attributed that to her lifelong dream of becoming an archeologist. She regularly traveled to Europe and Mexico and her family joined her on some wonderful trips to Mexico, Disney World, and ski trips to Tahoe. She spent countless hours on the family genealogy and discovered quite a few distant cousins that became close friends in addition to being family.
She is survived by her brother John Lamberth, her children Kristi Mitchell (Clay) of Piedmont and Jay Williamson (Renay) of Napa, and “Grammy’s Team” made up of her five grandsons, Jack Williamson, Clark Williamson, Samuel Williamson, Bingham Mitchell and Cutter Mitchell who will always remember lining up and posing with Grammy for the annual Christmas photo.
A memorial service will be held January 3rd at Rossmoor. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that contributions in Susan’s memory be made to the Cal Athletics Fund or the Cal Football Scholarship Fund. Checks should be made to the UC Regents and mailed to Cal Athletics Fund, 195 Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, Ca 94720-4422. GO BEARS!