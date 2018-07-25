Susan Sandra Lynch

1955—2018
Born: August 28,1955 To: Mary & Joseph Lynch In: San Francisco, California She left us July 16, 2018 In: Napa, California
Preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Jerry and Patricia, Susan was hard working, beautiful, and generous. She was a daughter, sister, niece, cousin, aunt, neighbor, but first she was your friend.
While words can’t express what she meant to us....the heart can pass it on. For those who took care of Susan when we, her family couldn’t. Thank you. She was so grateful to be able to stay here until she finally went home.
Services on July 28, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Rolling Hills Memorial Park, 4100 Hilltop Drive, Richmond, CA 94803.