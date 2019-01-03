1955—2018
It is with great sadness that the family of Susan Santos announces her passing on December 15, 2018. She was 63. Sue was born in Walnut Creek and grew up in Pleasant Hill. After graduating College Park High School she attended California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, Diablo Valley College, and Santa Rosa Junior College.
Sue was an artist, filmmaker, musician, and advocate for the environment. Her careers spanned restaurants, custom photo processing, real estate, and web design. But her great love was travel, particularly to the tropics, where she observed and photographed birds and other wildlife in their natural habitats. Sue’s neighbors in Napa will remember her for her sense of humor, her passion for playing the saxophone, and her daily walks ‘on the road’.
Sue is survived by her mother, Joyce Santos, partner Chris Mayer, brothers Gary (Gloria) and Ken, nieces Jennifer and Sianna, and kitties TJ and Flynn. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter Santos and brother Glenn.
At her request there will be no services. A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to Sue’s friends for their love and support during her illness, and to Kaiser-Permanente hospice staff for their professional care.
Words of sympathy may be left on-line at www.tulocaycemetery.org