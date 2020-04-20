Susan (Sue) Ann Lathrop

1948 - 2020

Susan (Sue) Ann Lathrop, married to Michael Lathrop for 52 years, passed away in her home on April 16, 2020. Sue is survived by her husband; two children, Joe Lathrop and Shannon Hodgers; 3 grandchildren and 1 great grand son.

Sue attended Saint Mary’s College and retired from the Department of Corrections. Sue was a devout catholic and a parishioner at Saint Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church. Sue had great love for her family and the Lord.

