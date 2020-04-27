× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1953-2020

Susanna Jeanne Springer, née Capitani, passed away in the early morning of April 23 after an extended battle with cancer.

Born in Vallejo, the third of four children to Vincent and Winifred Capitani (Smith), Susanna was outgoing and gregarious, with an infectious smile, fun-loving demeanor and zest for life that was apparent to anyone that came into contact with her. She loved spending time with friends and family, attending bible study, and video chatting with her grandson every chance she could.

Susanna was preceded in death by her husband, Frank George Springer, daughter Kathleen Frances Springer, and sister Antoinette Johnson. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Danielle Springer of San Francisco, her grandson Mason, stepson Aaron George Springer of El Sobrante, brother Vincent J. Capitani Jr. and wife Patricia of Vacaville, and sister Pamela Anne Grant and husband Gary of Mokolumne Hill.

A formal service will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Kathleen Frances Springer Memorial Scholarship at Justin-Siena High School, either online at https:/www.justin-siena.org/support-js/make-a-gift or via check to Justin-Siena High School, 4026 Maher Street, Napa, CA, 94558.