Suzel Leialoha Ho

1936—2019
Suzel Leialoha Panee Ho, 82, passed peacefully at her home in Napa, California, with her family by her side on September 17, 2019. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and mentor.
Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on October 7, 1936, to Eli Douglas and Aileen Emma Panee, she was one of five siblings, and grew up at Schofield Barracks. A Kamehameha Schools 1954 graduate, she married Amona K. (Bud) Ho, an Army officer. Together, they raised three children.
Suzel is survived by her husband Amona, sons Eugene and Kenneth, daughter Patricia, grandchildren Kelsey and Keegan, brother Eli, sister Aileen, and numerous nephews and nieces.
A memorial service is planned for 2 pm, December 14, at the Bishop Memorial Chapel of the Kamehameha Schools. To honor Suzel’s memory, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society; to the Amona and Suzel Ho STEM Leader Scholarship, Ke Ali’i Pauahi Foundation, 567 S. King Street, Suite 160, Honolulu, HI 96813; or to one’s choice.