NAPA - Annie was born in Webster City, IA. Her parents John and Sybil Potgeter, moved the family to Central California and later to Napa. They lived in the Alta Heights area where Annie met many new friends and aquaintances. She then attended Silverado Jr. High, where those friendships and many others were enriched. Those friendships remained until her final days. Annie was a cheerleader at Silverado, Napa High, and Napa Jr. College.

Leaving the college after about a year, she went on to Flight Attendant school in Florida for Eastern Airlines. At graduation she was voted the "Gibson Girl" an award for being at the top of her class. She was then assigned to Chicago, O'Hare airport. After about a year, she came back to Napa around Christmas time. Through a mutual friend she invited Steve Yates to a party she was hosting.

Steve readily accepted after about a year "1967" they were married until her passing, over 56 years. During the marriage they had two boys: Chad and Zach, along with special daughter in laws, Brandy and Robin. Six grandchildren soon arrived along with four greats. Christmas and any and all holidays were always special along with the decorating. She loved camping trips to Lake Tahoe and vacations in Hawaii with family and friends.

Annie was preceded in death by her brother John and sister Susan. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Thank you to family and friends for keeping in touch during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Providence Hospice.