× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1936—2020

Sylvia C. Joens loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend to so many at Vintage at Napa passed away peacefully July 17, 2020.

Born in San Francisco California, daughter of Thomas and Sarah Highshoe, grew up in the Mission District neighborhood and was a graduate from Mission High School.

She is preceded in death by her loving sons Tommy and Vinnie. She is survived by daughter Linda, son Steve, daughter Terri and son-in-law Jeff, son Michael and daughter-in-law Sunday, daughter Christine and son-in-law Robert, and many grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and many dear close friends.

Hers was a life well-lived and loved. She discovered painting later in life and created some of the most amazing art pieces. Her love of acrylic paint and use of color revealed a surprisingly hidden talent. An Elvis memorabilia collector, she had every imaginable souvenir. She was game for anything; an avid walker, who loved to shop and often volunteered for the “troops”, putting care packages together—an activity that brought her tremendous pride and joy.

We honored her wishes for direct cremation with no service at this time. A celebration of life is planned. A special thanks to the entire ICU staff of doctors, nurses and Palliative Care team of Queen of the Valley Hospital who helped in so many ways to provide dignity, comfort and so much compassion for our family’s journey. We are forever grateful for their extraordinary care and comfort.