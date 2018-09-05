1928—2018
Sylvia Nelly Zurcher Coeytaux died on August 16th in Santa Monica, at the age of 90. Born in Geneva (Switzerland) on Aug 3,1928, Sylvia immigrated to the US in 1957 with her husband, Paul Coeytaux, and their 3 little girls (Francine, Aliette and Marielle).
The family first settled in Fillmore (Ventura County), where Paul was hired as ranch manager of a large citric farm, then moved to Pope Valley, where Paul had found 500 acres of ‘virgin land’ ideal for organic farming (“the Duvall place”). Here, Sylvia gave birth to their 4th child, and it is on this ranch that she would spend the greater part of her mothering years.
With the ‘collapse’ of the organic farm in 1975, Paul and Sylvia (and their remaining 12 yr old son) moved to St Helena, where Paul worked as vineyard manager for the Spring Mountain Winery. Sylvia’s cooking talents did not go unnoticed on this side of the “hill”, and she soon created her own catering service, bringing exquisite French meals to friends and wineries of the Valley. This catering business also provided her with the income she needed when she and her husband separated in 1977. Sylvia later changed trades to become a professional tour guide for French speaking tourists. But it is for her many creative and artistic talents that she will be remembered in the Valley.
Sylvia resided in Calistoga for most of her senior years, and spent her final ones in North Carolina (with her son, Remy) and in Santa Monica (in a senior facility) near her daughter, Francine.
She is survived by her 4 children: Francine, Aliette, Marielle, Remy; 10 grandchildren: Nathalie, Odile, Ayla, Geneviève, Audrey, Sabine, Alain, Romi, Alex and Ethan; and 5 great-grandchildren: Olivia, Alice, Axelle, Maxime and India Shay.
Per her request, there will be no memorial service.
Contributions to honor Sylvia can be made to “the White Barn” (a non-profit performing arts venue, with proceeds supporting local charities) and sent to 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave, St Helena