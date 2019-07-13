Tamara K Herring

1965—2019
On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Tamara “Tami” Kay Herring, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 53 with her family by her side in Oklahoma. Tami was born on August 18, 1965 in Vallejo, CA to Arthur and Arla (Branagan) Wagoner. On March 17, 1984, she married the love of her life, Jerry Herring. They raised three children together; Michael, Daniel, and Kellie.
Tami had a passion for camping, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, reading, shopping, and of course her Amazon Prime. She loved watching baseball and absolutely loved her night games at the Giants Stadium which always included a Ferry ride. Jerry and Tami relocated from Napa, CA to Wewoka, OK in July of 2018 where they purchased Tami’s dream home in the country which quickly turned into a farm. She loved watching the wildlife outside her bedroom window, feeding her cows, her chickens, and her donkey.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Arla; her father, Arthur; and her brother, Bill. She is survived by her husband, Jerry; her son Michael and granddaughter Claire; her son Daniel and his wife (daughter) Charlene and granddaughter Katrina; her daughter Kellie and soon-to-be husband Logan; her sister Maureen; her brother, Ed; her brother, Jack; and her large extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer any donations to be sent to a cancer charity of your choice. At Tami’s request, no service will be held. A celebration of life will be held in Napa at a later date.
“Love you to the moon and back!”