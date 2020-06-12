Tammy Kathleen White

Throughout her time as Wine Educator she was a premier tour guide and teacher; she held classes for staff at other wineries and worked many distant events for Beringer, Chateau St Jean, and others. Among her adventures, she traveled to New York, Chicago, the Caribbean, Australia, Connecticut, Atlantic City, North Carolina and elsewhere. Locally she presented at Women in Wine, a series of scholarly talks held at the American Culinary Academy. She developed and presented tastings for classic and newly developed wines at Beringer, Chateau St. Jean and Etude for dignitaries from China, Soviet Russia, and South Korea. Locally she shared her knowledge with representatives from Pixar (her favorite), and many others.

But even with these two consuming professions, Sign Language and Hospitality, she had other interests, and she developed a love of baseball that led her to play catcher on many different softball teams. She traveled to tournaments, and some years she played on three teams. When in the 1990's she had a six-week rest period to recover from an operation, she decided to use the time to learn another new thing: how to read and interpret Tarot cards. Her mother, her aunt and her grandmother had all read cards (usually just standard playing cards), so she felt she had it in her lineage, which, of course, she did. She had a natural gift with people, and soon she was invited to parties to read cards, which led her to create “Tarot for Tots”. At these events one could “purchase” a reading by donating a toy to for children's Christmas. She then gave the toys to Napa Fire Department Number 1.