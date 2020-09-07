× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1928-2020

Tatjana Grgich, nee Cizmic, died on Sept. 2, 2020, at home with her family by her side.

Born in 1928 in Zadvarje, Yugoslavia, Tatjana was the former wife of Miljenko (Mike) Grgich, the mother of Violet Grgich (Colin Shipman), and the grandmother of Noel Grgich-Shipman. She is survived by her sister, Vjekoslava Cizmic Sturmer, and many nephews and nieces both in the US and Croatia.

A deeply devout Catholic, Tatjana touched everyone she met with her extraordinary kindness, generosity, charm, style and vivacity. She was renowned for her extraordinary culinary skills, and regaled everyone with her Croatian specialties, including her famous Cheese Sticks, which she used to make for visitors to Grgich Hills Estate in Napa Valley. Photography was a passion for her and she was rarely seen without at least two or three cameras by her side.