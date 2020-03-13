Taylor Wade Hannah

Taylor attended the prestigious Pacific Boy Choir Academy and was part of the VOENA Children’s Choir in Northern California. Taylor graduated from Valley Oak High School in 2015. After high school, Taylor enlisted in the United States Army to fulfill his dream of being a part of the military Intelligence Corps. He was assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas, then to Korea. Taylor received several awards in the Army, including, among others, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. He was a valuable part of our military intelligence and was proud to defend our country.