Taylor Wade Hannah was born on April 24, 1997, in Walnut Creek, California to Heidi Hannah and Peter Nixdorff. He passed away after a long illness on March 1, 2020, at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
Taylor attended the prestigious Pacific Boy Choir Academy and was part of the VOENA Children’s Choir in Northern California. Taylor graduated from Valley Oak High School in 2015. After high school, Taylor enlisted in the United States Army to fulfill his dream of being a part of the military Intelligence Corps. He was assigned to Fort Bliss, Texas, then to Korea. Taylor received several awards in the Army, including, among others, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. He was a valuable part of our military intelligence and was proud to defend our country.
Taylor is missed by his mother, Heidi Hannah, his brothers Tomas & Lucas, many members of his extended family and dozens of friends.
Services are being handled by Claffey and Rota Funeral Home. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.