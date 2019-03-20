Teresa Drake

Teresa Ann Drake passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2019 at her home in Napa. She was born April 19,1955.
Teresa was the daughter of Mary Van der Vieren of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Mother to children Ashley Armstrong and Jonathan Drake.
Teresa was born and raised in Florida and attended North Miami Senior High School. She later graduated Nursing School from Pacific Union College in Angwin.
After working as a nurse in hospitals she transitioned into Hospice Nursing. This was where she truly found her passion and she would spend the remainder of her life working in various roles of hospice, most recently at Kaiser.
Family was the most treasured and important part of life for Teresa. Family gatherings always centered around delicious food, wine and lots of laughter.
Teresa leaves behind her Mother, Mary Van der Vieren, children, Ashley Armstrong and her husband Jim, and her son Jonathan Drake, Grandchildren Reese, Katie and Caleb.
A memorial service will be held on Friday March 29th at 11am at Tulocay Cemetery Chapel.