Teresita Butterfield

1933—2020

Teresita de Jesus Butterfield was born in Tarlac, Philippines on Jan. 27, 1933. At age 87 years old, our good & loving God had taken her into rest on Feb. 29, 2020. Her parents are Eliodoro De Jesus and Franciscan Navaro. At a very young school age, Tessie became orphaned & further adopted by the De Jesus relatives in Tarlac until she got married. Her schooling was in Holy Ghost College in Tarlac. Her friends are very devoted & very religious just like Tessie. Her best friend and classmate based in Paranaque, Philippines, Sister Lourdes Lumibao, a nun of Daughters of Charity, was in constant communication with her.

Her life was always evolved around giving & serving the Lord through different religious organizations. Mother Butler’s Guild in Philippines & Altar Guild at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Napa were few of her organizations. Her expertise was arranging flowers at the altar.

Tessie never missed a day praying the Holy Rosary multiple times a day including Novenas to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, etc. She always held a Holy Rosary in her hand. Such a very devoted Catholic. Either her candles in her altar or light in the Blessed Mother Mary were continuously illuminated. Around the clock in watching the Catholic TV station, EWTN.