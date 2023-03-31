NAPA - Terie Musante, 68, of Napa, CA, peacefully passed away at her home on March 19, 2023, after a long difficult battle with Alzheimer's.

Terie was born on January 3, 1955, to David and Alene Bryant in Monterey, CA. Her father Dave, a proud member of the military, moved his family to various states and abroad, finally settling in Napa. Terie was a pom-pom girl at Redwood Junior High and Napa High, and was in the first graduating class at Vintage High in 1973. She went on to Napa College to study criminal justice. She worked for a short time at the Napa Police Department and became a co-owner of a flower shop in Napa.

Terie met the love of her life, Paul Musante, in 1972, at Napa High. They got married in 1983, at Napa's St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Their son Christopher, one of the greatest joys of her life, was born in Napa. Shortly after his birth, Terie, Paul and Christopher moved to Warren, OH, for many years. Terie immersed herself in Chris' activities and worked part-time for a gift shop and then Proctor & Gamble Co.

Terie loved to travel with family and friends. Some of her favorite travels were cruising the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Catalina Island and the San Juan Islands.

Terie was a very happy and carefree person and the most loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She especially loved being Mimi to Nico and Naya. She always made time for those she loved, had such a generous heart and will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her husband, Paul; son, Christopher (Kaylee); and grandchildren: Nico and Naya; brothers: Ed Bryant (Pamla) and Dave Bryant (Julie); and many cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Dave and Alene; and sister, Sandy O'Day.

A special thanks to the most wonderful compassionate caregivers: Nidia, Molly and Lusi, who were with her for years, Collabria Hospice and the many close friends who spent compassionate time with Terie and helped care for her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Terie's memory to Providence Community Health Foundation Hospice (formerly Collabria Hospice), 414 South Jefferson Street, Napa, CA, 94559.

A private ceremony will be held at Tulocay Cemetery on April 7, 2023.