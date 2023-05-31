Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Terry Ann Faherty

ST. HELENA - Terry Ann Faherty (nee Bergstrom) passed away peacefully in the evening of May 24, 2023, from complications related to frontotemporal dementia (FTD). She was a much loved daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother and wife.

Terry was born to Georgieanne and Lloyd Bergstrom in San Francisco in 1949. She grew up in Mill Valley and attended Tamalpais High School and graduated from the University of Santa Clara in 1971. The following year she obtained her teaching credential at Cal State Hayward, leading to a career of more than 30 years in education. Starting out teaching 3rd graders, evolving to be the Napa School District's technology administrator, she ended her career mentoring beginning teachers. She loved coaching, mentoring and being the person you call during dinner for a forty minute heart to heart. She believed strongly in the good in every person and often made dear friends at the grocery store.

She was a tireless, generous host and her house was open to visitors at any hour and there was always another chair to add to the table. She married into a large, Irish Roman Catholic family that gathered at her house for Thanksgiving every year. The annual reunion began as an intimate traditional dinner party that quickly grew to three days; a food, theater, and cheer-filled affair that was famous to the far flung, west coast brothers and sisters, uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and more.

Terry's skills in the kitchen were legendary. She assisted chef Barbara Tropp many times, acting as sous chef for special events, once working in the kitchen of Cafe Beaujolais in Mendocino for the birthday of the owner. While hosting a French winery intern he became so enamored of her cooking that he begged her to write a cookbook.

Physically active her entire life, she was a competitive swimmer in high school, trained with the San Francisco Ballet, and backpacked the John Muir trail from Tuolumne Meadows, Yosemite to Mt. Whitney. She was a lover of nature, often stopping mid sentence to identify a bird eating outside her window. She would gather the family outside at night to gaze at the stars and Jupiter, her favorite planet. She was a self-professed, world class ballerina and had an unusually wide wingspan, able to hug all.

Terry and her husband Tom met at Santa Clara in the University library. They were married shortly after her graduation from college, celebrating 51 years of marriage last year. They were blessed with three children: Brendan (Nicole), Karina (Donal) and Maureen (Doug); and seven grandchildren: Elyse, Simon, Clodagh, Eamonn, Cian, Declan and Fiona. She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, sister, and many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. All of whom will miss her joy in family and community, her scrumptious cooking, her generous spirit, and her warm hugs.

A celebration of Terry's life is planned for later this summer.

If you desire, the family suggests donations to Collabria Care in Napa who provided our family with much love and care.