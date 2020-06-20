Terry Biederman

1928—2019
Terry was born January 25, 1928 in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Louis and Grace Biederman. He was the eldest of three siblings, Mary, Lette and William Biederman. He enlisted into the US Army Air Corps on March 14, 1946, at the age of 18 and is a Korean War Veteran.
Terry married the love of his life, Marjorie Wathall, on July 5, 1954, and celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to his passing. Terry affectionally called Marjorie “P.C” (Powerful Catrina) and was mesmerized by her beautiful blue eyes. Terry and Marjorie moved to Napa where they raised their four children.
Terry worked for Oakland Tribune for 10 years, but his desire to be his own boss led him to begin his business, Terry’s Tree Service in 1967, and ultimately retired it in 2017.
Terry peacefully passed away at Travis Air Force Base on November 15, 2019, surrounded by family. Terry is survived by his wife, Marjorie Biederman, his son, Michael (wife Sindy), daughter, Sherrie (husband Dave), son Patrick, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tragically, Terry was predeceased by his oldest son, Terry L Biederman Jr.
With no exceptions, Terry lived life on his terms.
Private graveside services was held at Toulocay Cemetery in Napa.
