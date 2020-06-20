Terry Biederman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1928—2019

Terry was born January 25, 1928 in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Louis and Grace Biederman. He was the eldest of three siblings, Mary, Lette and William Biederman. He enlisted into the US Army Air Corps on March 14, 1946, at the age of 18 and is a Korean War Veteran.

Terry married the love of his life, Marjorie Wathall, on July 5, 1954, and celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to his passing. Terry affectionally called Marjorie “P.C” (Powerful Catrina) and was mesmerized by her beautiful blue eyes. Terry and Marjorie moved to Napa where they raised their four children.

Terry worked for Oakland Tribune for 10 years, but his desire to be his own boss led him to begin his business, Terry’s Tree Service in 1967, and ultimately retired it in 2017.

Terry peacefully passed away at Travis Air Force Base on November 15, 2019, surrounded by family. Terry is survived by his wife, Marjorie Biederman, his son, Michael (wife Sindy), daughter, Sherrie (husband Dave), son Patrick, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tragically, Terry was predeceased by his oldest son, Terry L Biederman Jr.

With no exceptions, Terry lived life on his terms.

Private graveside services was held at Toulocay Cemetery in Napa.