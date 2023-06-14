MODESTO - Terry passed away peacefully with her family around her at home at the age of 78. Terry was born to Jerald and Shirley Antrim.

Terry was raised in Napa, CA, where she graduated from Napa High School in 1962, then attended Napa Junior Community College and Sonoma State College, before becoming a Dental Hygienist. Terry moved to Modesto, CA, in 1974 where she met the love of her life John Booth, and they were married and had a wonderful life together.

Her true gift was her home, gardening and touching the lives of everyone she met.

Terry is survived by her loving husband, John Booth; three adult children: Deanna Van Unen (Tony), Julie Kindy (Jeff), Dennis Mikita (Wanda), Sister Marcia Plutt (Dick); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; many nieces, and nephews; and so many beautiful friends that became like family.

There will be a Celebration of Life held on July 1, 2023, in Modesto at Copper Creek Clubhouse (4141 Copper Creek Drive) from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. All are welcome to come and share time with the family, tell stories and visit.

Terry will forever be in our hearts.