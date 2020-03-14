1947—2020

Our beloved Father, Terry L. Foster, formerly of Napa, California, passed away in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at the VA Community Living Center in Reno, Nevada. He was 72 years old.

Born in Crescent City in 1947, Terry grew up in Eureka, California with his two younger brothers, Rick and Cliff. He was educated in Eureka through the 8th grade and attended Fortuna Junior Academy for grades 9 and 10, returning to Eureka to finish his high school career. Terry went on to enroll in the theology program at Pacific Union College before moving into the medical field, becoming a Psychiatric Technician and working for the Napa State Hospital, from which he retired in 2005.

Terry was drafted into the US Army and fought in the Vietnam War in 1967. Refusing to fire a weapon, he became a combat medic in the 196th Light Infantry Brigade. Just months into his tour, he and his unit were caught in a firefight. Responding to screams for “Medic!”, Terry sustained multiple gunshot wounds, which would ultimately send him home. Terry was transferred out of Vietnam to a medical facility for treatment and recovery. Following his recovery, he was honorably discharged and returned home to marry his Sweetheart, Linda Thomas. Together, they had three beautiful children and were married for 25 years, before separating in 1993.