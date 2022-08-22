With sadness we announce the passing of Terry Richard Butler on August 13, 2022 at the age of 76. Over the past year, he waged a brief, but valiant battle against cancer. Despite enduring considerable pain, he approached this challenge with courage and faith, along with a smile and humor, as he did in his everyday life.

Terry was born in Lynwood, California to Carl and Maxine Butler on May 17, 1946. After graduating from Hemet High School, he chose to serve his country in the Air Force until he was called home to run the family turkey farm following his father's death in 1968. Back home, he reconnected with a high school friend, Deneille Mann, whom he would eventually marry on August 29, 1970. Terry further pursued his interest and experience with turkeys at Cal Poly University, in San Luis Obispo, California, where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Poultry Science.

After college, Terry's career path led him to work for Swift and Company in Fresno, California and later Nicholas Turkey Breeding Farms in Sonoma, California. With his practical knowledge and people skills, he became well respected in the turkey industry, leading to travels all over the world, making lifelong friendships with both colleagues and customers.

During various chapters of his life, Terry was a member of the Alpha Zeta Fraternity, Evangelical Free Church of Fresno, and the Napa Valley Life Church, where he served in hospitality as an Elder and in various church ministries. He loved serving as a volunteer with the Napa Police department over the past 10 years, where he inspired others with his larger than life personality.

Terry brought enthusiasm to everything he undertook, especially his lifelong love of baseball and dedication to his team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. He played the sport throughout his life from little league to adult softball leagues. Later he would coach all his children and cheer on his grandchildren in their various sporting activities.

Terry's dedication to his family and strong Christian faith and testimony were especially apparent during his illness.

Terry is survived by his wife of 52 years, Deneille, and their three children: Jennifer (Gary) Bradford, Julie (Skip) Stallings, and Jamie (Marie) Butler. He has seven grandchildren: Justin and Megan Bradford; Max, Sam, and Will Stallings; and Jacob and Ryan Butler. He is also survived by his siblings Tom Butler, Linda Smith and countless friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Napa Valley Life Church in Napa, California on September 17 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations can be made to: "Feeding His Sheep" Napa Valley Life Church, 2303 Trower Ave. Napa, CA 94558, or Expressions of Hope, expressionsofhopenapa.org. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.