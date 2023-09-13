NAPA - Thelma Eleanor Simpson Brown, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, left us quietly early on the morning of September 6, 2023.

Thelma was born on January 26, 1932, in Long Beach, CA. She attended Woodrow Wilson High and matriculated at the University of California, Santa Barbara where she met her life's companion, Hartland Sherwood Brown. The two were married on August 16, 1953. Thelma graduated with a BA in Musical Arts. She was an amazing soprano. She later performed in musical theater, the Silverado Singers and directed the Opus II choral group.

Hart and Thelma moved to Vallejo, CA, where David was born. They then moved to Napa, CA, where Philip, Kathleen and James arrived in short succesion. Thelma and Hart found their forever home on F St. in Napa, an amazing wonderland for all over the years where the backdoor was always open.

Thelma received her teaching credential from Sonoma State and taught at Lincoln Elementary and then Shearer Elementary. When Kathleen passed, Thelma became Mom to Kathy's two children, Ashley and Jerrad.

Thelma lived an amazing, long life with many adventures. Along the way she lost Hartland, Kathleen, and her best friends Louise, Mary Lou, and Martha. Thelma is survived by sons: David (Elizabeth), Philip (Stephanie), and James (Alison); grandkids: Mary, Fawna (Bobby) Elijah (Katie), Lee, Ashley (Ryan), Jerrad, Georgia (Mike), Hartland, Christopher; and great-grandkids: Remy, Mila, Kaya, Logan, Adam, Piper and Willow.

Thelma had a special ability to appreciate the small wonders of life, whether it was admiring flowers, delighting in picking an orange off of a neighbor's tree, watching ducks in the Napa river, or calling her loved ones to marvel at the moon.

Thelma Brown was a shy and quiet person but all knew she was there for us with no question or hesitation. She has been a pillar in our lives and will be missed more than can be said.

A final farewell will be held at Tulocay Cemetery outdoor meeting area on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 at 11 a.m.