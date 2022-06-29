Thelma Edith Hermes

1919 - 2022

Thelma Edith Hermes, beloved matriarch of our family, died quietly in her home in St. Helena on June 16, 2022, at the incredible age of 103.

Thelma was born on April 3, 1919, to Adolph and Ethel Haug at the family ranch in Pope Valley, on Ink Grade Road. She and her ten siblings grew up on the family ranch. They worked hard and she enjoyed the love and companionship of her brothers, sisters, extended family, cousins and friends. Many friends and family would make their pilgrimage to the ranch for large gatherings during all of her growing up years and beyond, even up to a few years ago, where her large, extended family was able to continue having their family reunions at the ranch, long after it had been sold to Richard Carter. Our family is deeply appreciative of Richard's generosity and hospitality. A deep commitment to family grew out of those large gatherings that would last well into the later years of her life. In 1937 she married Vernon Domingos and they lived on and worked his family's property in Angwin. Three years later, in 1940, they had their first child, Janet. Four years later, they welcomed their second daughter, Charlotte. They were married for 23 years until his death in 1960. Later that year, after Vernon's death, Thelma moved into a small subdivision on Vineyard Avenue in St. Helena, where she would live out the remaining years of her life. After three years, at the prompting of her sister Verna, she was introduced to a man at the Horseman's dance in Napa. There she met and fell in love with Donovan Hermes. They were married in 1963. They spent years traveling around different parts of the country, truly enjoying life together until his untimely death in 1973.

Thelma never married again, but threw herself into serving at her beloved church, taking care of her family, extended family and friends and tending her yard and garden. She also loved to travel and did so extensively for years with friends and family. After her many years of traveling, she settled into a quieter position of serving. She ended up volunteering at the St. Helena Hospital for the next 40 years where she received a plaque of honor on her retirement.

Thelma is survived by her daughter Janet Hill, of St. Helena, daughter Charlotte Leighton (Bob) of St. Helena, and step-son Gary Hermes, of Sonoma. Also, her seven grandchildren, Lynn Lopez (Jose) of Fairfield, Kathy Scott (Jim) of NV, Sandy Pridmore (Ken) of Napa, Randy Kewell (Cindy) of Auburn, Julie Bell, of TX, Jeff Kewell (Kathryn) of Idaho, Debbie Reyes, of St. Helena, and ten great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Ramona Decker of St. Helena, and many nieces, nephews and cousins rounding out a total of seven generations in the Napa Valley.She is predeceased by her first husband Vernon Domingos (1960), and second husband Donovan Hermes (1973), granddaughter Sharon Hill (1960), siblings Adolph Haug, Chester Haug, Violet McReynolds, Carl Haug, Irene Yudnich, Hilda Stolz, Mildred Grassman, Verna Navoni, Donald Haug, and parents Adolph and Ethel Haug.We would like to thank the wonderful people that lovingly cared for Thelma in her last years.

A very special thank you to Marie Tarap, Teri Loving, Teresa Galvin, Micaela Parra, Maria Pirngruber, Sandra Velasco, Melanie Ward, Claudia and Jeff, her neighbors, who always looked out for her. We would like to also thank the folks at Collabria Care for their support. If anyone would like to make a donation to Collabria Care you may contact them at: info/@collabriacare.org.

A private graveside service for family will be Friday, June 24, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held July 9, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the St. Helena Presbyterian Church.