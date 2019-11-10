1929—2019
Theodore Andrew Brandlin played out his 9th inning and hit his final home run into Heaven on October 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Theodore was born on January 5, 1929 to Theodore and Dorothy Brandlin in Napa, remaining living here all his 90 years. Ted attended elementary, junior high school, and graduated from Napa High School in 1947.
Ted started work as a young boy working at Tulocay Cemetery opening the gates in the morning before school and closing them at night. He only lived one block from Tulocay so it was easy for him to ride his bike to do his job. He also worked for Modern Milk Dairy delivering milk and for Berglund Tractor.
On May 3, 1948 Ted went to work for PG&E at 19 years old. He worked in the gas department as a pipefitter. He was a hard working, honest, loyal employee for 42 years, retiring from PG&E on May 3, 1990. Ted was well liked by his co-workers, maintaining many friendships throughout his life. He was still in touch with his co-worker and best friend, Al Lang.
As a young boy Ted was always playing baseball with his friends, leading him to play fastpitch softball at Napa High where he was team captain. He was well known around Napa for being a talented and scrappy 3rd baseman—not many balls getting past him! In 1946, when Ted was 17 years old he played for Odd Fellows, then moving on to play for Rothchild Jewelry, American Legion, Napa Merchants, Rough Riders, Kaiser Steel, Sheriffs, and Stornetta’s Dairy.
During all these years of Ted traveling to play softball he played in three Fastpitch Softball World Series and multiple state and city tournaments. Ted won many trophies, MVP awards, and has many years of newspaper articles in scrapbooks about his teams. Throughout the years, he was always a team player, encouraging his teammates and being a good sport. He loved baseball and would watch every game he could on t.v. He would support his son Dennis, who still plays hardball, and went to his games for years. He’s even in some of Dennis’ team pictures! Ted could be seen watching Dennis playing ball, as he would have his small portable radio to his ear catching a baseball game.
“Teddy” as many of his friends called him, was a life-long Dodger fan. Always wearing his LA Dodger’s hat, friends and family would lovingly tease him about his loyalty to a non-local team. He would just smile. Ted passed away wearing his blue Dodger T-shirt.
Ted also played basketball, was on a bowling league, and was a member of the Native Sons of the Golden West for over 50 years.
Ted met Shirley Anderson in 1953 when Shirley would go to watch him play softball at the Napa Fairgrounds. They were married on February 20, 1954. Together they raised their son and daughter. Family camping, Disneyland, lots of family parties filled his life with happiness.
After he retired, Ted and Shirley traveled to 42 states, the Caribbean Islands, Panama Canal, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, and Canada. They took several paddle wheel cruises along the Mississippi River.
Ted, lovingly call “Pa” by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, said how blessed and happy he was to have his family around him all the time. He spent many years camping with family, creating lasting memories, love, and laughter. Pa was a humble, genuine, kind, honest, loyal, and loving husband, dad, grandpa, great grandpa, and friend.
Ted is survived by his loving son Dennis (Melody), daughter Valerie (Mark), grandchildren: Jamie (Jill), Phillip (Melissa), Benjamin (Stephanie), Amy (Rey), great grandchildren: Kaden, Wyatt, Avery, and Emma. Ted was predeceased by his parents, loving wife Shirley, and granddaughter Colleen.
The family wishes to thank his caregivers at Stayman Estates—Edward, Louie, and August for their love and care during his one month stay with them; and to Collabria Hospice and the wonderful angels who lovingly helped Dad during his final journey: Adriana, Ted, Elizabeth, Marissa, Kim, Daisy, Maureen, Jackie, Drew, Greg, and Daryn—your kindness, love, and compassion helped him to hit that home run to Heaven!
Dad we miss you so very much, but we’ve been blessed to have you in our lives for so many years. Knowing you’ re with Mom and that we’ll see you again makes it better. We love you, Dad. Thank you for setting such a great example of what a good man is.
A celebration of Ted’s Life will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Creekside Community Church, 1050 Hagen Road in Napa. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful if a donation was made to Collabria Hospice, 414 S. Jefferson St., Napa, CA 94559
Treadway & Wigger Funeral Chapel is serving the Brandlin family and friends may share condolences online at treadwaywigger.com