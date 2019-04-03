Theodore Arthur Holmgren

1931—2019
Theodore “Ted” Arthur Holmgren died peacefully at home on March 18, 2019 at the age of 87.
Ted was raised on a homestead farm in Miranda California. He went to a one-room schoolhouse for grade school, and graduated from Humboldt State with a degree in secondary education. After college, he served in the army during the Korean war, earning the marksmanship medal and (almost, missed by one shoot) setting a new record for marksmanship at the Fort Ord army base.
Ted moved to St. Helena on June 16, 1963. He taught and tutored mathematics at St. Helena High School, and was the vice-principal for several years, earning him a nickname by the students of “The Bear”. In addition to his official teaching duties, he taught Hunter Safety classes to many St. Helena kids, and taught mushroom-hunting and identification to the public. He was an officer of the North Coast Section of the California Interscholastic Federation, coordinating student athletics of all types for St. Helena and nearby school districts.
Ted loved hunting, fishing, horseshoes, pinochle, poker, gardening, camping, crossword puzzles, traveling, singing, poetry, reading, stamp-collecting, bird-watching, mushroom-hunting, and anything that involved being with family & friends.
Ted leaves behind his wife of 67 years Elizabeth, children Neil & Karen, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Ted was one of the good guys in the world, and will be missed.