1921—2019
Ted Carpenter, Sr. passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the age of 97 at The Tamalpais in Greenbrae, CA. He was born on December 2, 1921 in Billings, MT, where he spent his youth with his parents and three siblings. In 1943 he graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Industrial Engineering. The following January he married Nancy Lou Pederson. During World War II he was stationed at the Oakland Naval Air Base, repairing carrier planes. Soon after, he began his post-war career with his family’s business, Carpenter Paper Company, in Omaha, NE.
Ted and Nan raised three children: Judy Carpenter, Ted Carpenter, Jr., and Sally Eberhard. As Ted, Sr.’s business responsibilities increased, the family moved from Omaha to St. Joseph and Kansas City, MO, then El Paso and Fort Worth, TX. While the children were growing up, the family vacationed at the Carpenter family summer home, established by Ted’s great-grandfather in the late 1800’s, at Lake Okoboji, IA. In the mid-60’s, Ted and his business partner, Cap Offutt, opened their own paper distribution company in South San Francisco. By then Ted and Nan’s children were young adults, living in the Bay Area.
Ted and Nan purchased a Silverado condo in Napa, CA, and ultimately retired there. While they maintained the family’s year-round holiday traditions, they also turned their attention to travel, and managing vineyards and almond orchards. Nan passed away in 1988. Their three children now live in Kansas City, Houston, and Los Angeles. Ted and Nan’s eight grandchildren, now adults themselves, live near Kansas City, Minneapolis, Charlotte, Houston, Los Angeles, and Denver. To date, Ted and Nan have 14 great-grandchildren.
In 1990, Ted married Cara-May Sproul of Napa. They enjoyed two decades of active retirement: hiking, traveling, and mutual family gatherings in Napa, along with their joint interests in grapes and almonds, tennis and golf. Anticipating their less-active senior years, they also established residency at The Tamalpais in 2006. Cara-May passed away in 2011.
Ted grew up playing tennis. Until recently he played a pretty good game of golf. He was an avid fan of Stanford football, his local pro teams, and televised golf and tennis. Ted has been an active Episcopalian since the mid-50s.
In 2013, Ted married Betty Enemark, who has lived at The Tamalpais since 1989. Dad and Betty enjoyed their winter travels to the desert and at-home evenings with friends at The Tam, especially the all-out costume parties, as well as unique events in San Francisco. Betty, Judy, Ted, and Sally join our readers in remembering and appreciating the good times and kindnesses we experienced when Dad Carpenter was with us. May the Good Lord bless and keep us till we meet again.
Ted’s funeral service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ross, CA on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 am.