NAPA - Our loving mother Theresa Patricia Campainha passed away surrounded by her loved ones on January 19, 2023. Her loving husband Edward of 66 years was waiting on the other side alongside their daughter, Gale Ann Gomez, her brother, William, and son-in-law, Mark Cassidy.

She is survived by her children: Marvin Campainha; Margo Cassidy (Albert Cantrelle) and her children: Chase and Aysha (Victor); Dale Campainha and his children: Ashley (Zach), Alyssa (Garrett), Anna; Darren Campainha (Dorothy) and their son, Lucas; son-in-law, Mike Gomez; her great-granddaughter, Aubrey Porep; her brothers: Andy (Anna) and Glenn; and her countless nieces and nephews.

Theresa was born on September 20, 1933, on the Big Island of Hawaii to William Kaliko Mainaapo Lindsey and Irene Murata. She was adopted by her parents, Andrew and Louisa, at birth and was raised in the town of Hilo. After her adoptive mother passed when she was a young girl, she had to be returned to the Salvation Army Orphanage, where she was raised into adulthood. Since her birth mother had requested that she be raised with knowledge of her Japanese culture, she attended Japanese school where she was given the name of Michiko which means "friend." Some of her fondest memories were at the orphanage which included being showered with love and weekend getaways to visit her loving father, Arthur, who was her whole world.

Once she aged out of the orphanage, she was sent to Honolulu to become a nanny, with dreams of returning to Hilo to be a nun. As destiny would have it, Theresa fell in love with Edward, after a surprise meeting at a bus stop, when he drove up in his Chevy. They married on August 8, 1953, and the rest is history.

Together they raised five children, Gale, Marvin, Margo, Dale and Darren. They also had an influential role in raising their eldest grandchild, Ashley. Theresa was the most loving mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, anyone could ever ask for and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Grandparent's Day won't be the same without her, as she loved celebrating her grandchildren on that special day. She will be remembered as a kind and generous woman who helped many people along the way through life, loved going out for lunch and to the casinos, playing bingo and having adventures with friends and family.

She enjoyed spending time in her flower garden and her treasured rose garden. Theresa loved animals and throughout her life loved taking care of her cats, especially her kitty Okami. She worked at Napa State Hospital and Sonoma Developmental Center, where she enjoyed helping the people while working with others. She was wellknown for her caring and giving heart throughout her life.

A celebration of life will be held at Tulocay Chapel, 411 Coombsville Rd. Napa, CA, on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow.