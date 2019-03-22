Thomas Alexander Patton

1929—2019
Tom Patton, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, age 89, died on March 9th after a period of declining health. Carole Patton, his wife of 63 years, was by his side. To have known Tom was to love him. He will be dearly missed by Carole as well as their four children; daughters Melody (Roque) Arevalo and Tammy Glathe, sons Tom (Leslie) Patton, and Scott (Terry) Patton, as well as his 12 grandchildren, Lexie (Bryan), Justin (Amy), Leticia, Nicole, Michelle, Ryan (Heidi), Daryl Ann (Peter), Philip, Laura, Elizabeth, Tom, and Rebecca and his three great grandchildren, Tegan, Finley, and Pierce. His parents, Grace Silva Patton and Douglas Patton predeceased Tom, as well as his siblings Robert Patton, Ken Patton, and Sue Myszkowski, and his son-in-law Jeff Glathe.
Tom was a third-generation San Luis Obispon, born there on September 30, 1929. The growing family moved to Sacramento when he was five. Tom was a brilliant child, an avid reader, and the apple of his mother’s eye. He attended San Juan High School where he excelled in math and was a successful track athlete. He graduated when only 16 years old.
After attending Sacramento City College, Tom volunteered for the Navy where he served as a submarine radar operator until his admission to UC Berkeley a year later. Before long, he was recalled to active duty to serve in the Navy during the Korean War on the battleship Iowa.
After an honorable discharge from the Navy in 1954, Tom returned to UC Berkeley to complete his civil engineering studies and received his Bachelor of Science. It was there that he met the love of his life, Carole Cassasa. They met on the steps of their off-campus-student housing when a kitchen fire forced everyone out of the building. A very fortunate accident for Tom and Carole as they were meant to be together as demonstrated by their wedding just seven months later and long and loving marriage that lasted until Tom’s passing.
Soon after graduation, Tom earned a position as a Civil Engineer with the California State Department of Water Resources (DWR) where he spent his 34-year career. Tom and Carole and their newborn daughter Melody moved to the small town of Paradise in Butte County. Soon the family doubled in size as Tammy, Tom, and Scott joined the Patton clan.
After ten years in Paradise, Tom was transferred to DWR Headquarters in Sacramento. In 1979, Tom was honored with a photo on the cover of DWR News as both he and the Safety of Dams Division were turning 50 years old.
In 1980, Tom and Carole moved to Napa to be near family. Tom continued to work for DWR on projects throughout the State of California until his retirement in 1989. Shortly thereafter, he was called back to work to inspect buildings damaged during the Loma Prieta earthquake.
Retirement enabled Tom and Carole to enjoy extensive travels far and wide, many years at the Sacramento Jubilee Jazz Festival, and participating in a family tradition of hiking at Yosemite, established by dear friends Dave and Lucy Loberg. Tom followed local and national politics closely. Tom also found time to enjoy his college alumni sports teams, especially Cal basketball and football. Tom and Carole attended many a “Big Game” (Cal v. rival Stanford) with friends and family.
Tom could frequently be found in his comfortable chair reading his latest favorite author with his nose in an actual, physical book. Later in life he stunned his family by adopting a new technology- a Kindle- because it made it easier for him to partake in his lifelong passion.
Above all, Tom loved his family. The home he shared with Carole was a welcoming place where many family gatherings and celebrations were held. His bear hugs, winning smile, wry sense of humor, and kindness will remain forever in our hearts.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either Collabria Care, who provided excellent care to Tom during his time on Hospice, or the Friends of the Napa County Library to honor Tom’s lifelong love of reading. Here’s to you Tom, good people are scarce.