1969—2019
Thomas Arthur Serene, 49, of Napa passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends on September 3rd. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, Tom spent his childhood in several states, graduated from high school in Tampa, Florida, and earned a B.A. in Economics from Penn State University in 1992. He married his career with his love of music when he moved to California. Tom was Youth Orchestra Manager and Education Coordinator for the San Francisco Symphony, Executive Director of the Stockton Symphony, Interim Executive Director at both the San Jose Youth Symphony and Kohl Mansion. Tom’s gift for working with youth led his transition to a career in education. He received his teaching credential from San Francisco State University in Social Science in 2006. Tom taught high school in the Napa Valley Unified School district for twelve years, beginning at Vintage High School and then at New Tech High School, where he found a professional home. Tom launched and nurtured a competitive Mock Trial program at New Tech HS, and it was a great joy to him when the team went on to top rankings in the California State Mock Trial Competition.
Tom shared his beautiful baritone voice as a member of the Grace Cathedral Choir of Men & Boys for 25 years, as well as the San Francisco Symphony Chorus. His joys included singing and listening to great music, and being out in beautiful parts of nature hiking, biking and enjoying hot springs. He considered his participation in the 1999 AIDS ride to be one of his greatest accomplishments, in part because he completed the entire five hundred forty-five miles on a bicycle he bought for twenty dollars.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Flick Serene. He is survived by his father, Don T. Serene of South Carolina; sisters Terri Serene of Virginia, and Connie Shiplett (Edward) of North Carolina; niece Lauren Shiplett of Virginia; nephew Matthew Shiplett of North Carolina; long-time friend and caregiver Melissa Stern of California, and many other dear friends and colleagues.
A memorial service of music and prayer will be held at 4:00 pm on Saturday, October 5th, at Grace Cathedral located at 1100 California St., San Francisco, with an informal reception of remembrance following the service.
Tom was authentic and brought people together. He was generous with his laughter, creativity and opinion. Tom aimed to live the words he wrote for the New Tech HS Alma mater: “May your days have meaning. May you have enough. May success and failure be your friends. May fond memories comfort you when times get tough. May you always Penguin.”