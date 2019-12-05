1933—2019
Thomas Charles Engleman passed away peacefully November 30, 2019. He was battling several health issues for many months.
Tom was born in Guerneville Ca, Dec. 10 1933...Growing up with his mother, grandfather, and uncles was precious to him. He learned at a very early age to hunt and fish. Many good times growing up in the small town of Guerneville. He went to Analy HS in near by Sebastopol where he played football. After graduating in 1951 he continued on to the Santa Rosa JC where he continued to play football. In which he loved very much. Upon graduating from the junior college he enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1954 and was honorable discharged in 1957.
Soon after leaving the Marine Corp. he moved to Napa where he married and started his own business, Capitol Seamless Floors. Tom is preceded in death by his wife Nancy Engleman who passed away in December of 2014. He is survived by his four children Ken Engleman, Robin (Engleman) Sergeson, Tom A Engleman, and Wendy (Engleman) Freeman all living in Napa; and six grandchildren; Aaron, Amber, Ashlyn, Courtney, Brandon, and Joseph. Five great grandchildren; Damien, William, Addison, Reagan, and Colton.
Tom spent most of his time working very hard to raise his family. His oldest son Ken worked with him when he was old enough to understand. Tom retired from the flooring covering business in 2013. When Tom was not working he would be found fishing or hunting with his family. He loved sports very much. His hobbies also included raising and riding horses, golf, bowling and playing softball. He was an active member of the Napa Country Mounted Sheriffs Posse and a Native Son. On Sundays he attended the First Christian Church in Napa. In his later years after his wife Nancy had passed away, he would spend a lot of time at the Black Bear Diner. Where his favorite waiter Al always took care of him, he was well liked and had many friends there. Tom had a great love for animals, and he had many, he was very compassionate when it came to those fury critters...with that said in lieu of flowers, the family would prefer you make a donation to Napa County Animal Shelter (countryofnapa.org—see donation wish list on-line).
There will be a memorial service and reception at Tulocay Cemetery, Tuesday December 10 at 11 AM.