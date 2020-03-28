Thomas Charles Wilson

Mot was born on Spring Mountain, August 10, 1927, at the Conradi Ranch, now known as the Robert Keenan Winery. He attended schools in both St. Helena and Calistoga, all the while working at his family’s ranch on Bale Lane. During his time at St. Helena High, he earned varsity letters in football, basketball, and track.

After graduating from SHHS, Mot joined the military, serving as part of the occupation forces in Japan. Once his military obligation was fulfilled, he returned home to St. Helena and attended Napa Valley Jr. College earning his AA degree. He then moved on to College of the Pacific where he had been granted a football scholarship. Before he could graduate, he was offered a job with PG&E that was too good to pass up. Mot returned to St. Helena where at 26, he married and proceeded to raise his three children. He, eventually, moved on to work for Pacific Telephone & Telegraph from which he ultimately retired.