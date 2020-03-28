Thomas Charles Wilson

1927—2020
Thomas “Mot” Charles Wilson, aged 92, passed away March 20th, 2020, in his St. Helena home.
Mot was born on Spring Mountain, August 10, 1927, at the Conradi Ranch, now known as the Robert Keenan Winery. He attended schools in both St. Helena and Calistoga, all the while working at his family’s ranch on Bale Lane. During his time at St. Helena High, he earned varsity letters in football, basketball, and track.
After graduating from SHHS, Mot joined the military, serving as part of the occupation forces in Japan. Once his military obligation was fulfilled, he returned home to St. Helena and attended Napa Valley Jr. College earning his AA degree. He then moved on to College of the Pacific where he had been granted a football scholarship. Before he could graduate, he was offered a job with PG&E that was too good to pass up. Mot returned to St. Helena where at 26, he married and proceeded to raise his three children. He, eventually, moved on to work for Pacific Telephone & Telegraph from which he ultimately retired.
Mot was an active member of the St. Helena community, helping to develop Crane Park, coach Little League, and start “Old Men’s” baseball & basketball leagues. Additionally, he was a member of the Ford Model A Club, where he could proudly display his restored cars, and a life member of the American Legion.
In 1978, he married Carol Cazet and moved back to Spring Mountain where he and Carol proceeded to establish and run Deer Run Bed and Breakfast. They happily ran the B&B for the next 28 years, enjoying their guests and winning awards like Frommer’s “Best 50 B&Bs in North America.”
Retiring for a second time, Mot threw himself into his lifelong hobbies, watercolor and traveling with Carol. They were fortunate to be able to make good friends where ever they traveled whether it be the British Isles, Europe, New England, or Hawaii. Everywhere they went, Mot took his camera, gathering pictures he would later turn into watercolor paintings.
Mot is survived by his loving wife, Carol, and their children, Craig Cazet (Julie), Bob Cazet (Michell), Scott Cazet (Tommy), Michelle Cazet Parriott (Jerry) and five grandsons, Jonathan, & Nicholas Cazet, Ty & Kasey Cazet, and Maxwell Parriott. He will be missed by his brother, Bob, and nephew, Rob, his aunt Stella, cousins Rich and RaeAnn, Arlene and Bill, Marilyn, Shirley, and their families.
