1920—2020
Thomas E. Mailhot, 99, World War II and Korean War veteran, passed away peacefully in Napa, California on April 22, 2020.
Born December 16, 1920, Tom was raised in Stamford, CT and joined the Navy at 18. While stationed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire, he met the love of his life, Eileen Nora Nugent. They married on June 12, 1948.
Tom served 40 loyal and faithful years in the Navy and civil service. Nicknamed ‘Gunner’ by his buddies, he loved serving his country and was fascinated by submarines. He served on the first U.S. submarine that circumnavigated the globe in 1958 (the USS Gudgeon). He received awards for making a successful run on the S-16 between 1941-1943 and awards for fire controlman on USS Gudgeon between 1957-1958.
After retiring from the Navy, Tom continued government service at shipyards in the U.S., training the next generation at Fire Control Conversion in D.C., U.S. Naval Training Center in San Diego, Mare Island Naval Shipyard, Naval Guided Missiles School and Polaris Missile Factory Training School, and on special assignment to the Chilean Navy.
Tom attended church at St Apollinaris, was a member of the Elks Lodge, an avid sports fan, loved to cook, and enjoyed time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 71 years Eileen, children Noel, Veronica, Mickey (John), Sheila, Patricia (John), Thomas, Wain (Megan), Alana, Mary (Jeff) and Gemma, and ten grandchildren Veronica, Michileen Marie, Luke, Austin, Dominick, Nathan, Maureen, Thomas, Michael and Olivia. He is also survived by his brother Edward Mailhot of Stamford, CT. Tom was predeceased by his daughter Rosemary, daughter-in-law Jane Mailhot, his sisters Virginia Morris, Jackie Waterbury, Helen Verdarosa and brother Charlie Mailhot.
He is now in heaven sharing all his many stories and adventures around the world with his best buddy Uncle Wain Beard and our Aunt Ronnie Beard.
Dad we love you and we will miss you every day!
