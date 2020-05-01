× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1920—2020

Thomas E. Mailhot, 99, World War II and Korean War veteran, passed away peacefully in Napa, California on April 22, 2020.

Born December 16, 1920, Tom was raised in Stamford, CT and joined the Navy at 18. While stationed at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in New Hampshire, he met the love of his life, Eileen Nora Nugent. They married on June 12, 1948.

Tom served 40 loyal and faithful years in the Navy and civil service. Nicknamed ‘Gunner’ by his buddies, he loved serving his country and was fascinated by submarines. He served on the first U.S. submarine that circumnavigated the globe in 1958 (the USS Gudgeon). He received awards for making a successful run on the S-16 between 1941-1943 and awards for fire controlman on USS Gudgeon between 1957-1958.

After retiring from the Navy, Tom continued government service at shipyards in the U.S., training the next generation at Fire Control Conversion in D.C., U.S. Naval Training Center in San Diego, Mare Island Naval Shipyard, Naval Guided Missiles School and Polaris Missile Factory Training School, and on special assignment to the Chilean Navy.