Thomas E. Mailhot

Thomas E. Mailhot

{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas E. Mailhot

Thomas E. Mailhot

Thomas E. Mailhot

1920 - 2020

Tribute to Thomas E. Mailhot

Authored by granddaughter Veronica Twombly

December 16, 1920 - April 22, 2020 | Thomas E. Mailhot, husband to the loveliest lady (Eileen N. Mailhot) for over 71 years, father to 11 (including the best mom anyone could ask for), grandfather to 10 (“Grandpa” to my brothers and me), friend and Uncle Tom to many more, Catholic (longtime member at St. Apollinaris), veteran (submariner in WWII & Korea and member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans of WWII, American Legion and Napa Elks Lodge), member of the greatest generation, “4OGG” storyteller, drinking buddy, card game aficionado, lemon meringue pie master, galette maker and someone who will be loved and remembered forever and a day.

Memorial mass and service will be at a future date.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News