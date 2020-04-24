December 16, 1920 - April 22, 2020 | Thomas E. Mailhot, husband to the loveliest lady (Eileen N. Mailhot) for over 71 years, father to 11 (including the best mom anyone could ask for), grandfather to 10 (“Grandpa” to my brothers and me), friend and Uncle Tom to many more, Catholic (longtime member at St. Apollinaris), veteran (submariner in WWII & Korea and member of the U.S. Submarine Veterans of WWII, American Legion and Napa Elks Lodge), member of the greatest generation, “4OGG” storyteller, drinking buddy, card game aficionado, lemon meringue pie master, galette maker and someone who will be loved and remembered forever and a day.