1938—2019
Thomas Graham Gans, aged 80 years, died May 2, 2019, in Napa, California. Tom was born in Flint, MI, to Herbert and Eleanor (Elliott) Gans on June 16, 1938, the second child of his parents.
Tom graduated from West Seattle High School (1956) and completed a Bachelor’s degree at Stanford University in Physical Sciences (1960). He served three years in the US Navy and then completed his Masters and Doctoral degrees in Education at Stanford by 1971. In addition to several years spent as a high school teacher, Tom worked in administrative positions at Cleveland State University and at the University of Wisconsin/Oshkosh. He also worked as a data analyst for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards. Eventually, he retired from the Hawaii State Department of Education in 2003, where he had worked for 13 years as an evaluation specialist.
Tom moved to Napa in 2011 where he was an member of the Napa County Grand Jury for two years, followed by several years as a member of the Grand Jury Association. The past two years, Tom has lived in Yountville.
Tom is survived by his wife, Dian Dooley and two children: Miriam Elliott of Honolulu, HI, and Matthew (Michelle) Gans of Winterville, NC. He is also survived by his older brother, Arthur (Dee) Gans, Vernon, BC and several nieces and nephews, also of Canada. His younger sister, Elizabeth Gans, preceded him in death.
At Tom’s request and the family’s wishes, there were no ceremonies held. Scattering of Tom’s ashes will be arranged at a later date by his son, (LCDR) Matthew Gans, USCG Cutter Stratton, in a Coast Guard ceremony, off the coast of Southern California. To honor Tom’s memory, the family suggests that you consider a contribution to a charity of your choice.