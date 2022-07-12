Thomas Howard Lowenstein died Thursday July 7, 2022 in Napa, CA at the Queen of the Valley Hospital. He would have celebrated his 80th birthday on July 21st.

A 76 year resident of Napa, Tom is survived by his wife Janice to whom he was married for almost 60 years. He is also survived by his son Tom (Patty) and daughters Jennifer and Amanda (Brian) all of Napa. Tom was the proud grandfather to Jonah Montoya Lowenstein, Jaden Lindahl Lowenstein, Nathan Lowenstein, Chase, David and Eva Eaton, and great-granddaughter Sophie Granata. He is also survived by his sister Janice Lowenstein Marcin of Westminster, CA as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Tom was born in 1942 in Loveland, Ohio to Charles and Cliffye Jo Lowenstein. When Tom was three, the family moved to Napa. His father worked at Mare Island as an electrician and his mother was head nurse for Parks Victory Hospital.

Tom attended St John the Baptist Catholic School, Ridgeview Junior High and Napa High School, class of 1960. He then attended and graduated from Napa Valley College. Tom joined the Marines in 1962 and never again owned a car that wasn't decorated with the Marine Corp Emblem. He was very proud of his time in the Marines.

When Tom married Janice Phillips in 1963, he went to work for his in-law's Wayne and Marjorie at North Bay Plywood. Upon Wayne's passing in 1973, he and Janice purchased the business from Janice's mother. Together they went on to expand the business employing as many 37 people at one time. North Bay Plywood has been in business here for 64 years with Tom working at or running the business for 60 of those years.

Tom was extremely invested in the Napa Community, he participated in many community boards, supported and campaigned for local community leaders and spent over 15 years on the board of directors for both The Vintage Bank and North Bay Bancorp.

Tom was an active parishioner and parent at St. Apollinaris. He was active on the building committee having helped build the new church and kindergarten wing at the school. He helped coach all his children's athletic teams and could always be found on the sidelines watching them play. Tom never missed a game.

If he wasn't working, his favorite pastime was hunting. He grew up an avid hunter and fisherman with his father. He enjoyed annual hunting trips to Nevada and loved spending weekly trips to Sprig Meadows Duck Club with partners, friends, and family and spent many hours playing golf with his weekly golf groups.

Later in life he enjoyed spending time fishing with his grandchildren on his Boston Whaler, something his father did with him as a boy. Tom loved watching his grandchildren, nephews and nieces, he said they were his greatest gift and he attended every event that he could make. Tom often said "everything I do is for my family."

Everyone knew and respected Tom. He was part of a generation that worked hard, loved their family and never gave up. He will be missed greatly by all.

A private burial will be held at Tulocay Cemetery. Please join us for a Celebration of Life reception and luncheon on Saturday August 20th at Silverado Country Club at 11:30a.m.

Donations can be made to St. Apollinaris Catholic School, Justin Siena High School or a charity of your choice.