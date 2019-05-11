1928—2019
Thomas Lawrence Merk, 90, of Napa Calif. passed away on April 16th in Napa.
Tom was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Lawrence and Margaret (Comerford) Merk on Oct. 14, 1928. He attended and graduated from Cathedral Latin High School in Cleveland. Tom served in the army for two years during the Korean conflict and was stationed in Germany. He worked as a lithographer for a number of years until he moved to Calif. in 1956.
In Calif. Tom joined Eastman Kodak and worked as a microfilm processor and inspector for 27 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus for his entire adult life.
Tom is survived by his wife, Evalyne, whom he married in 1954, four children, David, Stephen, Kathryn and Carl, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A private family service was held at Claffey and Rota Funeral home on May 3rd and his ashes were then laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery.