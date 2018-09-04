1944—2018
Thomas Michael Donnelly passed away August 14th, 2018 surrounded by his loving family after a difficult fight with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 39 years Ines Bonorino, his children Inesita and Bob Bargenquast, Tomás and Amira Donnelly, Sofía and Andy Lukaszewski as well as his sister Shelby de Quesada and his brother Christopher Donnelly. He is preceded in death by his parents Ruth Thomas and Ballard Cleveland and his sister Adriana.
After graduating from college and serving in the military he left the country with a one way ticket and lived in Europe for 7 years at the end of which he traveled to Argentina where he met the love of his life, Ines. They settled back in the United States where he worked in the car industry until he retired in 2016.
His spirit was one of a kind, he knew how to enjoy every moment to the fullest. He was kind, generous and a perfect joke teller. During his career he touched many lives becoming a mentor and a best friend to many. The world lost an example of a man, a husband, a father and a friend; he will be deeply missed.
Please join us to celebrate his life on Monday, September 10th at 11 a.m. at St. Apollinaris Church, 3600 Lassen St. in Napa.