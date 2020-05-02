× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1952—2020

Thomas “Pugslie” Russell Adams from Vallejo, who moved to Napa in 1977, joined his son Jason in heaven after a brief struggle with CHF.

He was the son of Frank and Vandean Adams.

He is survived by his kids, Brandon Adams, Caitlin Dulle and her husband Robert Dulle. His 5 Grandchildren Zack Osbun, Dylan Adams, Faith Adams, GracieMay Dulle and Magnolia Dulle and his very loved dog, Pabst.

Tom was an amazing father and grandfather to us all. He also managed to have a very large group of friends that he truly cherished. Our father was currently a truck driver and took pride in his gorgeous red Peterbilt. He also enjoyed all things Nascar, relaxing in Washington Ca, the niners, organizing class reunions, playing the drums, riding his Harley and his collection of old Chevrolets.

Final services are being held off until the current shelter in place is lifted. Please join the Facebook group “Tom Adams Updates” to see when a date is selected and a location.