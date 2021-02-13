Timothy D. Ganow

1939—2021

It is with great love, admiration and sorrow that I announce the passing of my husband Tim Ganow on January 11, 2021. Never at a loss for words, he was always ready with a story or joke, so it came as no surprise that he had written his own obituary. Here it is in his own words:

Born in 1939, I left my current life on earth on January 11, 2021. I had a great life, a great wife and a few great ex-wives. I loved women, golf, dogs and laughter. Twenty years in the Naval Security Group allowed me to see a lot of the world and a lot of friends of Bill W.

There will be no service. My wish is that those who want to celebrate/mourn my passing will do so in their own way.

In lieu of flowers, I would like to see all the Vallejo letter carriers at the Post Office call in sick on the same day.

Go Niners!

He left me instructions that If I’m asked “Was Timmy serious about this obituary?” I am to reply “dead serious.”

Timmy was preceded in death by his son Gary Dean Ganow. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Alice, daughter Alison Sitar, son Scot Ganow, grandchildren Zack Sitar, Sarah Sitar and Ian Ganow. Timmy (known as Gary by his immediate family) is survived by his sister Kay Zanolini, nephew Dino Zanolini and niece Dawna Rego, as well as numerous grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and two step-grandchildren. Plus, two adoring “steps,” as he liked to call Jamie Voss and Jenny Voss, his bonus “mom” Judy Dodson and sisters-in-law Nancy Costello and Debbie Teichrow. And, of course, many loyal friends. We will miss Timmy, a funny, caring and wonderful man and we will never forget the laughter that he inspired everywhere he went.