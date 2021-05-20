On May 10th, 2021, Timothy E. Bender passed away peacefully in his home in Citrus Heights, California. Tim was born on April 22, 1965 to Dorothy and Tom Bender in Napa where he spent most of his life. Everyone Who knew Tim, knew he was a loving Husband, Son, Father, and an amazing Grandfather. He is survived by his wife Donna, their children Tiffany (Curly) Holland; Kristina (Adam) Goodrich; TJ (Malia) Bender; and Chad Bender, His mother Dorothy, brother Robert LeFiell, and nephew Cameron Brown. He was an adoring Poppy to his grandchildren ;Allison, Noah, and Evelyn Holland; Elijah and Alexis Stinson; Jaxon and Olivia Goodrich.Friends and family are invited to The Father's House Church of Vacaville, CA on June 17 at 1pm in the afternoon to reminisce moments cherished.