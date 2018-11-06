Timothy K. Bowman

Timothy K.D. Bowman, 44, died unexpectedly in his sleep on October 29th, 2018. Tim was the son of the late Suzanne Bowman and Peter Bowman, currently of Greenland, NH.
Tim was born in Honolulu, HI on September 19th, 1974. Part of a Navy family, he lived in a variety of places before graduating from Robert W. Traip Academy in Kittery, ME.
Using his considerable interpersonal skills, and after a brief stint working for Seaview Lobster Company in Kittery, Tim made a career in the hospitality industry first as a server, then bartender and eventually bar manager. In 2003, he relocated to the Napa Valley, where his sister Melissa resides and where his maternal grandparents lived. Tim worked for prestigious restaurantsnns in the Valley including Auberge du Soleil, Tra Vigne, Redd, Oenotri and Miminashi.
Tim's passion was snowboarding, especially in the Lake Tahoe area. He loved the exhilaration of racing downhill on his Burton board accompanied by his many friends. He also loved to fish, especially for stripers in the Piscataqua River dividing Maine and New Hampshire. Among Tim's many admirable traits were his enduring love of family and friends (especially his dog Oliver), his magnificent work ethic, his huge sense of humor and his relentless devotion to the New England Patriots.
Friends and relatives celebrated Tim's life at Oenotri restaurant in Napa on November 4th. A private interment in Saint Helena Cemetery is planned for the Spring.
Tim was preceded in death by his mother, and is survived by his father, sister Melissa Bowman-Davis, brother-in-law Neil, beloved nephews Jordan and Peter of Napa, his sister Elisabeth of Hyannis, MA and his partner Jackie Nappi of Napa. In lieu of flowers, those that wish may make donations in Tim's memory to LIFE, Inc. of Hyannis, MA (www.lifecapecod.org), a supportive community for special needs adults, or Street Business School (www.streetbusinessschool.org), which educates/trains African women to lift themselves out of poverty.